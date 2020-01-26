Overnight crash in Maili kills 2, leaves another critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are dead after a crash on Oahu’s West Side Saturday night.
Police say the driver of a 1998 Toyota pick up truck was heading east on Farrington Highway when, around 10:30 p.m., the 53-year-old driver veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. This happened just west of Maipalaoa Road.
The driver was able to get back onto the road where he then crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming 2003 Acura sedan.
In the sedan was a 61-year-old man behind the wheel and his 40-year-old passenger. Both were killed in the wreck.
The 53-year-old driver of the truck was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say the leading factor of the crash may have been speed, but its unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors.
This marks Oahu’s 5th and 6th traffic fatalities of 2020.
