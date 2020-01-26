Men on mountain bikes target elderly couple in latest purse snatching

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Adding to the seemingly never-ending reports of purse snatchings around Oahu, police are investigating yet another one that happened Friday afternoon near Ala Moana Center.
Sources say around 4:30 p.m., an elderly couple on vacation was walking along the mauka side of Ala Moana Boulevard just before Atkinson.
That’s when two men on mountain bikes approached them from behind, knocking the 73-year-old man to the ground. The suspects then grabbed the 69-year-old woman’s bag and drove off.
The woman chased after the suspects, but was unable to get her bag back.
The man suffered injuries to his face, hands and knees, according to sources. They are reported to be a couple visiting from Kansas.
Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, an organization helping tourists cope with terrible incidents while vacationing in the islands, aided the couple.
The theft came the same day as an HNN report outlined the horrific experience of a Liliha woman who had her bag stolen near a bus stop.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.