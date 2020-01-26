Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

TRAFFIC DEATHS-ROAD INITIATIVES
Hawaii considers ways to combat traffic-related deaths
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have proposed initiatives to help reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities after transportation officials confirmed more than 100 deaths in the last year. Hawaii News Now reported Friday that those initiatives include installing traffic cameras to capture drivers running red lights and enforcing zero-tolerance policies for drinking and driving. Officials say the cameras would automatically record anyone who runs a red light, and a ticket would then be mailed to the address associated with the license plate number. Lawmakers have also proposed a zero-tolerance law meaning driving while under the influence of any amount of alcohol would become illegal.
VACATION RENTALS-FEWER UNITS
Study: Fewer vacation rental units available on Oahu
HONOLULU (AP) — A study show the number of residential vacation rentals on Oahu has decreased by more than 13% since legislation was enforced against illegal short-term rentals. Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Hawaii Tourism Authority released the latest monthly study this week. The study shows vacation rental units in Oahu fell from about 274,900 in August to about 237,300 in December. Agency officials say the study suggests legislation has successfully started to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, an intentional goal by city leaders when legislation was adopted in June. Officials say the city has issued 298 vacation rental violation notices since enforcing new regulations in August.
OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend. Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the 77-year-old homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, as one of the two people found in the house. A tenant, Jaroslav Hanel, is accused of shooting police who responded to the home after he allegedly attacked another woman who lived there. Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted Sunday. The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.
OFFICERS SHOT-RESIDENTS RETURN
Hawaii residents return to homes at site of shooting, fire
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Honolulu have allowed residents to return to their homes after two police officers and two others died during a suspected landlord-tenant dispute. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the neighborhood is where police say 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel fatally shot two police officers, killed landlord Lois Cain and attacked another woman before a fire erupted last Sunday. Authorities say the crime scene and fire displaced numerous residents and left others without electricity. The reopening of the community came after an announcement that the deaths of two Honolulu officers were ruled homicides.
FREE HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES
Hundreds attend first free Hawaiian language class in Oahu
HONOLULU (AP) — More than 300 students, professors and others have attended the first free Hawaiian language class offered on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus on Oahu. Hawaii News Now reported Thursday that student government vice president Raiyan Rafid helped organize the first of 15 free weekly non-credit classes aimed at preserving the Hawaiian language. University officials say the class was supposed to be held in a conference room, but the expected turnout prompted a change in venues to accommodate more people. Leaders say participants were taught conversational phrases during the first class.
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-CLINTON
Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russia 'favorite' comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard said in her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year were based on either her own imagination or “extremely dubious conspiracy theories.” The lawsuit charges that Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton. Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is ”ridiculous.”