‘It’s all aloha’: A Waikiki beach boy helped turn a dream to reality for a woman with cerebral palsy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki beach boy with a striking resemblance to a surfing icon put a big smile on the face of a woman with cerebral palsy.
Kamalu Rosa — who played Eddie Aikau in the ESPN 30 for 30 Documentary — was on the shores of Waikiki when he recently met a woman named Stephanie. Due to her condition, she’s unable to walk, but still had dreams of catching that perfect wave.
In talking with Stephanie’s friends and family, he realized he could help her achieve just that.
“I can help people,” Rosa said. “If I have the opportunity to make somebody’s — day help 'um out in the ocean. Take 'um surfing. I try to seize the moment.”
Rosa quickly grabbed his board and went to the water’s edge. He went back for Stephanie, carried her to the shoreline and onto the board.
He paddled out, held on to her and together they caught some waves at Waikiki beach. It’s a rush that a true surfer knows.
“It brought me tears out there,” Rosa said. “She was so excited and happy. It’s the kind of thing you don’t have to speak too much, it’s body language.”
"It touched everybody in the ocean. It was unbelievable experience," he added.
For Rosa, his goal is to help those physically challenged experience the healing powers of the water.
He says two years ago, he helped a man without legs to surf.
“It’s all aloha all aloha,” he said.
