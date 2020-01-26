Hawaii musician nominated for Grammy award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stars are gearing up for music’s biggest night of the year: The 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Among them is Honolulu native Kathryn Schulmeister, who has been nominated for the “Best Classical Solo Vocal Album” award.
Growing up, Schulmeister attended Hanahauoli Elementary School and started to learn to play the bass in the third grade.
She then went on to play in the orchestra at Punahou School and later in the Hawaii Youth Symphony from 2002 to 2007.
According to Schulmeister, performing music has always been a family affair.
“Music was just always a really big part of my life because I grew up in a musical family. I grew up next to my grandmother who was a piano teacher," said Schulmeister. "My grandma made sure that me and my sister and brother all learned to play music.”
Now, she’s pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Contemporary Music Performance at the University of California, San Diego.
