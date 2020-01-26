Forecast: Pleasant trade winds and huge, dangerous surf for one more day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will blow through Sunday with a few scattered windward and mauka showers possible for Kauai, with fewer showers elsewhere. Winds will turn more southeasterly by Tuesday, then become light through Thursday, but conditions will remain stable with just a few more clouds and isolated showers during the afternoon hours. A cold front is forecast to approach the state Friday and bring some rather wet and active weather to the islands for the upcoming weekend.