Forecast: Pleasant trade winds and huge, dangerous surf for one more day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will blow through Sunday with a few scattered windward and mauka showers possible for Kauai, with fewer showers elsewhere. Winds will turn more southeasterly by Tuesday, then become light through Thursday, but conditions will remain stable with just a few more clouds and isolated showers during the afternoon hours. A cold front is forecast to approach the state Friday and bring some rather wet and active weather to the islands for the upcoming weekend.
Surf will peak overnight and decline slightly Sunday, but will remain at warning levels for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with advisory-level surf continuing through Monday morning for the west shores of the Big Island. There’s also a small craft advisory for Hawaiian coastal waters except for Maalaea Bay due to the large surf. Waves will remain high for north and west shores through at least the middle part of the coming week.
