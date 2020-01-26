Basketball fans mourn death of legend Kobe Bryant: A look back at his visits to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sudden death of basketball great Kobe Bryant sent shock waves of mourning around the world Sunday.
Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, Calif. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among those on board who were also killed.
Former President Barack Obama took to twitter to share his thoughts on the tragedy.
Bryant was last in Hawaii with the Lakers in September 2015. They returned to the islands for their 13th training camp at the time. They took to the court at the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center.
It was the first time back to Hawaii with the team since 2007.
Bryant reportedly began his NBA career with training camp in Honolulu. When HNN spoke with him in 2015, he reflected on the progress he’s made since then.
“It feels good, it’s a little strange,” Bryant said in 2015. “I remember it like yesterday being here. All of my teammates that were here before have either retired or are coaching or are on TV. It’s a little strange to look around and see so many young guys, but at the same time you feel a great sense of responsibility to try and guide them as best as I can.”
