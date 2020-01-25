Yoro retained as defensive assistant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i head football coach Todd Graham announced that assistant coach Jacob Yoro will be retained as part of his inaugural coaching staff.
Yoro, complete his third year with the Rainbow Warriors in 2019.
During his time in Mānoa, he has coached safeties and outside linebackers.
“I’m elated to hire Coach Yoro as part of our defensive staff,” Graham said. “Very impressed with his values and philosophy. He has high character and standards that we stand for. He will be a great fit for the future of our football program.”
In his three seasons with the 'Bows, Yoro mentored safety Trayvon Henderson, who has spent the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and former Mililani Trojan Kaimana Padello, a second-team all-Mountain West defensive end who led the Warriors in sacks the past two seasons.
Prior to joining UH in 2017, he spent two seasons coaching the defensive backs at Cal Poly (2015-16) and five seasons at Pacific University (2010-14), where he assumed the roles of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
In his final season in Forest Grove, Ore., he served as assistant head coach. Yoro’s coaching career began in the high school ranks in O’ahu, including a five-year stint at his alma mater, Saint Lois School, where he was an all-state linebacker.
As a coach for the Crusaders, he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator.
