World-famous artist gets green light to paint world’s longest wave mural in Waikele

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 600-foot wall in Waikele will soon be transformed into the longest wave mural in the world as part of an artist’s effort to complete his 101 Perfect Waves project.
The canvas, Alves told Hawaii News Now on Friday, is located on the right-hand side of the mauka parking lot of the Waikele Premium Outlets.
Shopping center management approached Alves and first inquired about the possibility of doing a smaller mural there, and it was Alves who suggested canvassing the larger wall.
The mural will be the 38th of the 101 planned ‘Perfect Wave’ murals painted all around the world.
“My inspiration for this entire project is the challenge of transforming of something ugly and invisible, and I would say invisible walls because we drive by these walls all the time and we never pay attention to something that would bring not only the viewers but also the community you know some value to the mural,” Alves said.
Alves already holds the world record for the longest surf mural, with his famous depiction of an Ehukai Beach Park wave in Kalihi that jump-started the 101 Perfect Waves project in October 2013.
“The reason, in the beginning, was simply to bring the North Shore to the South Shore with the big wave of Pipeline, and then after that I thought this is so fun, let’s do more.”
That painting, located on Waiakamilo Road, was roughly five stories tall and 100 meters wide. He is hoping to top that with his new painting in Waikele.
Alves is aiming to begin painting the piece in April, as he will be traveling in March to Bali to paint Perfect Wave #37.
“April will be the best chance for me to get started because with these kinds of murals and this type of challenge," he said. "I need to be in good shape to handle spraying over 300 gallons on a 600-foot wall.”
Once Alves and Nick Parker, his project manager, get the funding needed, they will work to get the job done in 12 days or less.
Traveling globally as an ambassador of art, Alves hopes to be living proof that anything is possible through determination.
“I want people to use me and my work to get that inspiration for whatever they do and to never give up.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.