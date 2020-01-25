Wahine come up short against LBSU in 62-55 defeat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team fell in a 62-55 road contest against Long Beach State Thursday evening at Walter Pyramid.
The Rainbow Wahine (8-10, 2-3) have yet to win a Big West Conference road game this season.
With Thursday’s loss, the Wahine have now lost four straight away from Oahu dating back to their last win at Washington on Dec. 8, 2019.
The Beach (8-10, 3-2) won their second consecutive conference match-up and will look to make it three in a row with a visit to UC Irvine Saturday.
The ‘Bows struggled from the beginning as only two players registered field goals in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wahine’s offensive struggles led to just 4-of-17 from the field for and a 23.5 percent shooting percentage.
UH trailed 35-15 at halftime, but came roaring back in the second frame.
The team adjustments led to the 'Bow’s pulling to within six points late in the fourth quarter, but time eventually ran out on the UH comeback.
Senior guard Julissa Tago the reigning Big West Player of the Week, continued her steady stroke finishing with 22 points to lead UH.
Tago, has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, and three of those five have been 20-point performances.
Tago also added three rebounds and three assists to her stat line.
Savannah Reier, came off the bench to tally a new-career-high with 15 points, hitting 2-of-4 from the three-point territory and a near-perfect 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The road trip continues for the 'Bows as they roll into UC Riverside for a match-up on Saturday.
UH already holds an 80-57 win over the Highlanders from last week, where Tago scored 21 points in the lopsided victory.
