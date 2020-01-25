UH Men’s basketball celebrates 100th season Saturday against UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team will face off against Big West Conference foe UC Davis this Saturday, January 25th as the team looks to stay atop the conference rankings.
Throughout the evening, the game will celebrate the 100th season of University of Hawaii men’s basketball.
Former players, coaches and staff will be recognized and many of UH’s top hoop moments will be remembered.
UH Head Coach Eran Ganot, has long understood the significance of what a centuries worth of tradition means to the fans and community they represent each night.
“It’s somewhat a culmination of things,” said Ganot earlier in the week. “We have been honoring the history since day one when we got here.”
Although Warrior greats will be honored during Saturdays match-up against the Aggies, starting point guard Drew Buggs says the team isn’t losing focus despite the atmosphere leading up to the game.
“I feel good and I feel very confident about our group," said Buggs. "We really wanted to focus after the tough game at Irvine, we’ve done a great job of that through two games and we look to continue on that.”
This current roster of players and staff carrying the legacy moving forward will look to represent the past and show those who came before that the future is in good hands.
“I’m going to say the same thing I have always said, to honor your past you have to know your past," said Ganot. "If I’m proud of anything, its that these guys know it very well.”
Tip-off for Saturday’s match-up is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
