Trade winds make a brief return, with another huge NW swell

Trade winds have made a return to the islands, bringing in a few more showers from a dissipating front to windward and mauka areas. Conditions should be a bit drier by afternoon. Winds will shift Sunday and blow from the southwest, and then become light once again Monday through Thursday. The airmass should remain stable, so rainfall should be minimal through the period.
Another large northwest swell has triggered a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with a high surf advisory for the west shores of the Big Island. Waves will build rapidly Saturday and remain large and dangerous Sunday. A small craft advisory is also up for all Hawaiian coastal waters except Maalaea Bay due to the swell.
