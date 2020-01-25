State officials say Diamond Head tragedy exposes critical need for stabilization beds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the killings at Diamond Head tragedy and hearing reports that the murderer, Jerry Hanel, was mentally ill, the State Department of Health looked into whether they’d ever had contact with him.
“That’s one of the first things we checked into. As far as we can tell he had never been referred to us,” said Edward Mersereau, Deputy Director, Behavioral Health Administration.
Currently, Hawaii has no stabilization beds for crisis patients showing symptoms not severe enough for the emergency room, but too severe for existing outpatient facilities like the state's clubhouse program.
“One of the problems we have now is even if someone is involuntarily committed, we don’t have the services in place for individuals to stabilize them. If they are in crisis, if they have substance problems, there is simply no good place for them to go now,” said Bruce Anderson, Director, Hawaii State Department of Health.
The health department wants to create 200 stabilization beds across the state. It says Wahiawa General and
Maluhia Hospital have empty beds and there’s a pilot program in Leahi Hospital with five patients.
"The main effort that we need to focus on is filling those few pukas that are left as well as linking all of the services together," said Mersereau.
Last year, lawmakers denied $10 million in funding to Wahiawa General to create 40 stabilization beds because they wanted the project to go out for bid. Now the health department hopes to to have that award finalized by the end of the month.
"It's not just about beds. It's about how we manage the flow of patients through the system," said Mersereau.
There are bills being considered at the legislature to allow the use of mental health and substance abuse monies to re-purpose hospital beds for patients with mental illness.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.