Rare Japanese scrolls over 200 years old now housed at UH Manoa’s Hamilton Library

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some rare relics from the far east are now housed at UH Manoa.
Hamilton Library is now home to two hand painted Japanese scrolls that were created over 200 years ago.
At over 33 feet long, the scrolls depict the process of whale hunting during Japan’s Edo period between the 1600s and 1800s.
The scrolls came to the university from Deborah Rudolf, wife of the late John Harvard Hawley. They are entitled 鯨魚覧笑録 (Geigyoran shoroku). Similar, less colorful scrolls are housed in the Tokyo National Museum.
The scrolls will be added to the Sakamaki-Hawley Collection inside the library’s Asia Collection, which already has more than 5,000 items in it.
“This gift greatly strengthens UH Manoa’s Hamilton Library as a world-class source for the study of Japanese and Okinawan history and culture,” University Librarian Clem Guthro said.
Students, faculty and researchers may view the scrolls by appointment only.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.