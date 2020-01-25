85,000 museum artifacts feared lost in NYC Chinatown fire

Fire blows out of a window in the Chinatown section of New York, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. New York City firefighters battled a raging blaze at a building in the city's Chinatown area Thursday night, Firefighters said they were called about 8:45 p.m. to 70 Mulberry Street for a fire on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, NYFD officials said. (Source: AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
January 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM HST - Updated January 24 at 4:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - A museum official says some 85,000 artifacts that tell the story of the Chinese migration to the United States may have been lost in a fire in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

The fire started Thursday night and tore through a building that housed most of the collection of the Museum of Chinese in America.

The museum president tells The New York Times that most of the thousands of historic and artistic items in its collection were probably lost.

A Fire Department spokesman says the fire is still not under control Friday night, 24 hours after it was first reported.

