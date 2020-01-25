Meet the animators of Spider-Man, Finding Nemo, Kung-Fu Panda, and more

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four top-tier award winning animators have been invited to speak with Kapiolani Community College students and the public at the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Next month, the creators will share their own experiences in illustrating, sculpting, and character designing.
Speakers include Andrea Blasich, Peter de Seve, Carter Goodrich, and Carlos Grangel.
They have worked on such productions as Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Coco, Hotel Transylvania, Brave, Despicable Me, Ice Age, Monsters Inc., and How to Train your Dragon.
Attendees will get a face to face experience and learn tips on how to prepare to someday work in the field.
The presentation will be held on Feb. 7 at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.
The event is called “Casting Call: Populating Feature Animated Movies.”
It is free and will starts at 7 p.m.
For more information on how to RSVP for presentation, visit Honolulu Museum of Art website.
