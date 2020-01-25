Meet the animators of Spider-Man, Finding Nemo, Kung-Fu Panda, and more

Meet the animators of Spider-Man, Finding Nemo, Kung-Fu Panda, and more
Scrat the squirrel from Ice Age, illustrated by Peter de Sève. (Source: Kapiolani Community College)
By HNN Staff | January 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM HST - Updated January 24 at 3:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four top-tier award winning animators have been invited to speak with Kapiolani Community College students and the public at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Next month, the creators will share their own experiences in illustrating, sculpting, and character designing.

Speakers include Andrea Blasich, Peter de Seve, Carter Goodrich, and Carlos Grangel.

Andrea Blasich, has illustrated films like How to Train your Dragon, Shark Tale, Ice Age, Brave, and Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Two of his final projects were nominated as finalists for the National Sculpture Society Awards. (Source: Kapiolani Community College)

They have worked on such productions as Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Coco, Hotel Transylvania, Brave, Despicable Me, Ice Age, Monsters Inc., and How to Train your Dragon.

Peter de Seve, animated movies like Finding Nemo, Robots, The Little Prince, and The Grinch. He was awarded by Daytime Emmy Award for best character design in a television show and in 2016 he was inducted into the Society of Illustrators prestigious Hall of Fame. (Source: Kapiolani Community College)

Attendees will get a face to face experience and learn tips on how to prepare to someday work in the field.

The presentation will be held on Feb. 7 at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.

Carter Goodrich, designed characters that were featured in Prince of Egypt, Monsters Inc., Sinbad, Finding Nemo, Hotel Transylvania, Coco, Brave and Despicable Me. He was awarded two Society of Illustrators Gold Medal Awards and 21 New Yorker covers. (Source: Kapiolani Community College)

The event is called “Casting Call: Populating Feature Animated Movies.”

It is free and will starts at 7 p.m.

Carlos Grangel, illustrated films like Prince of Egypt, Spirit, Sinbad, Madagascar, Flushed Away, Kung-Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon. He was chosen by Tim Burton to design the characters of a stop motion film called, Corpse Bride. Grangel also won Annie Award for character design for the film, Spirit. (Source: Kapiolani Community College)

For more information on how to RSVP for presentation, visit Honolulu Museum of Art website.

