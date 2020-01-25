Lawmakers suggest ‘red light cameras’ and zero tolerance for drinking and driving to reduce fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A push for safer streets seems to have traction at the state capitol.
Hawaii's Department of Transportation reported 106 traffic fatalities last year and lawmakers say they have had enough.
Several initiatives have been introduced to help reduce the number of fatalities.
For example: cameras that capture drivers running a red light and zero tolerance for drinking and driving.
"Every year you hear of a horrific pedestrian accident that's occurring at an intersection because someone did not stop at a red light," said Rep. Scott Saiki.
Speaker Saiki wants cameras installed at the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Honolulu.
It would automatically record anyone running a red light.
A ticket would then be mailed to the address associated with the license plate number.
“There could potentially be a bench warrant for someone who doesn’t appear or who doesn’t respond to the ticket," Saiki said. “And if you have a bench warrant, potentially there could be some jail time.”
To crack down on those who drive drunk, other lawmakers are proposing a “zero-tolerance law."
Right now, adults can be charged with drunk driving when the alcohol in their blood is 0.08% or higher.
Zero tolerance means any amount of alcohol is illegal.
Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lorraine Inouye said she introduced SB2510, but that doesn’t mean she supports it.
"I did introduce it for the purpose of hearing the measure,” Inouye said. “I have an opened mind."
Inouye also introduced a measure that would lower the legal limit to 0.05%.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving doesn’t have a position on zero tolerance yet.
However, the founder of Hawaii’s chapter said they would support lowering the limit.
“I think that the 0.05 is enough of a decrease from where we are now, 0.08. That will get people’s attention,” said Carol McNamee. “This is something that many countries have, the 0.05, across the world. So, we’re kind of behind. So, this is nothing extreme or extraordinary. It’s really the average, the mode for most of the world.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.