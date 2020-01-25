Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

OFFICERS SHOT-HAWAII
Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend. Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the 77-year-old homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, as one of the two people found in the house. A tenant, Jaroslav Hanel, is accused of shooting police who responded to the home after he allegedly attacked another woman who lived there. Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted Sunday. The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.
OFFICERS SHOT-RESIDENTS RETURN
Hawaii residents return to homes at site of shooting, fire
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Honolulu have allowed residents to return to their homes after two police officers and two others died during a suspected landlord-tenant dispute. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the neighborhood is where police say 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel fatally shot two police officers, killed landlord Lois Cain and attacked another woman before a fire erupted last Sunday. Authorities say the crime scene and fire displaced numerous residents and left others without electricity. The reopening of the community came after an announcement that the deaths of two Honolulu officers were ruled homicides.
FREE HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES
Hundreds attend first free Hawaiian language class in Oahu
HONOLULU (AP) — More than 300 students, professors and others have attended the first free Hawaiian language class offered on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus on Oahu. Hawaii News Now reported Thursday that student government vice president Raiyan Rafid helped organize the first of 15 free weekly non-credit classes aimed at preserving the Hawaiian language. University officials say the class was supposed to be held in a conference room, but the expected turnout prompted a change in venues to accommodate more people. Leaders say participants were taught conversational phrases during the first class.
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-CLINTON
Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russia 'favorite' comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard said in her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year were based on either her own imagination or “extremely dubious conspiracy theories.” The lawsuit charges that Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton. Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is ”ridiculous.”
HAWAII COACH
New Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham ‘humbled’
HONOLULU (AP) — Former Arizona State University head football coach Todd Graham has been introduced as the next head coach at the University of Hawaii. Hawaii News Now reported that the 55-year-old coach addressed university officials, athletes, reporters and others at a news conference Wednesday. Officials say Graham has a five-year contract with a base salary of $760,000, with opportunities for bonuses. Officials say his base salary will increase to $800,000 from 2021 to 2024. Graham was hired to replace former head coach Nick Rolovich, who last week became the head football coach at Washington State University.
RECYCLING-PUBLIC RECOMMENDATIONS
Hawaii residents recommend ideas for better waste management
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Solid Waste Advisory Committee in Hawaii has proposed a plan that includes 82 waste management recommendations covering nine programs. West Hawaii Today reported that the committee also heard recommendations at a public hearing in Hilo Tuesday. Officials say the committee made recommendations including to conduct public awareness campaigns, regularly review the West Hawaii Sanitary Landfill contract and conduct more household hazardous waste collection events. Some residents also made recommendations to the committee. Officials say the next public hearing is set for Thursday at the West Hawaii Civic Center. The public can submit written comments through Feb. 4.