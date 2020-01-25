Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend. Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the 77-year-old homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, as one of the two people found in the house. A tenant, Jaroslav Hanel, is accused of shooting police who responded to the home after he allegedly attacked another woman who lived there. Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted Sunday. The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.