Iowa man dies in waters off Maui’s Kaanapali Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful swells on Maui led to the death of an elderly man visiting from Iowa.
Witnesses say Pravin Patel from Muscatine Iowa went face down unresponsive off Kaanapali Beach after he was knocked down by several waves Thursday evening.
Emergency responders took over CPR efforts after bystanders brought the 70-year-old to shore.
Efforts to revive Patel were unsuccessful.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been ordered.
