HNN Forecast: Pleasant and dry for now; tracking a front later this week

Moderate trade winds will continue through early Monday, with a few light showers favoring windward areas. Winds will shift to southeasterlies Monday through Thursday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest, with land and sea breezes developing across the smaller islands. Rather dry conditions will prevail through much of the work week. A strong front will move into the islands Friday through the weekend, potentially bringing wet and unsettled weather for Kauai and Oahu starting late Thursday into early Friday with some lingering windward showers into the weekend.
The current northwest swell continues to remain elevated, but is gradually decreasing throughout the state. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through Monday afternoon and west facing shores of the Big Island through tonight. A series of moderate to large northwest swells moving through the islands, at least through the middle to latter part of the week. The next northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night. Latest model guidance is suggesting the swell to peak at solid advisory levels sometime Wednesday.
