“To be able to finish at home is a blessing” Breiden Fehoko relishing finishing career in Hula Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Farrington Governor Breiden Fehoko will wrap up his college career in Sunday’s Hula Bowl at Aloha Stadium.
The LSU defensive tackle, recently won a National Championship earlier this month in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the finale of the College Football Playoff Series.
Ahead of his final collegiate game at home, Fehoko caught up with Hawaii News Now to speak about what it means to be playing his last game in Aloha Stadium and what the biggest food temptation is, when he’s home.
