Another extra-large northwest swell triggers high surf warning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been posted until 6 a.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui, as the latest in a series of large northwest swells arrives in the islands.
A high surf advisory is also up until 6 a.m. Monday for the west-facing shores of the Big Island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said waves are expected to rise to 25 to 35 feet Saturday and hold overnight for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
Waves will decline slightly to 20 to 28 feet Sunday for those shores.
Surf on west shores of Oahu and Molokai are forecast to build rapidly to 17 to 25 feet Saturday, then lower to 14 to 20 feet Sunday.
Waves on west shores of the Big Island are expected to rise to 6 to 10 feet Saturday afternoon, hold through Sunday, and then lower to 5 to 8 feet Sunday night.
Because of the huge waves, beach goers should be prepared for ocean water sweeping across portions of beaches, with strong breaking waves along with strong longshore and rip currents.
The large breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents will make entering the water very hazardous, and could result in significant injury or death.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.