When tragedy struck, Hawaii went to social media to document ... and then grieve

Yesterday morning, Honolulu Police responded to a report of a female who was stabbed in a Diamond Head neighborhood on the island of Oahu. As the officers were on scene speaking with the victim, the suspect ambushed them with a rifle, opening fire from his garage. Officer Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez was fatally wounded in the driveway of the home. Officer Kaulike Kalama was shot and killed as he advanced towards the fallen officer. The suspect set fire to the house which quickly spread throughout the neighborhood. He is believed to have died in the blaze. There are also two civilian victims who are unaccounted for and presumed dead at this time. Officer Enriquez was a seven year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department’s District 6 and leaves behind three children. She was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Officer Kalama was a nine year veteran of Honolulu Police Department’s District 7 and leaves behind a wife and son. • • • #honolulu #honolulupolice #diamondhead #waikiki #oahu #hawaii #policeofficer #tiffanyenriquez #kaulikekalama #backtheblue #bluelivesmatter #policelivesmatter #thinblueline