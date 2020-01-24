Waianae robbery victim says despite her screams, no one stopped to help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waianae small businessowner is hoping her surveillance video will help track down the man who robbed her on Wednesday.
"I just assumed they were going to get their hair cut so I let them in," said third-generation owner Myra Fujii.
It was just before closing time around 3:40 p.m. when someone knocked on the door of Mary's Barber Shop in Waianae.
Fujii said she quickly realized the man didn’t come in for a haircut.
"He just bee-lined for my cash drawer,” Fujii said. “When he did that, I tried to block him. I tried to stop him and he over-powered me.”
“He's bigger than me and we struggled and he pushed me on to one of the barber chairs and he knocked me down and he just took off running."
Fujii said she ran after him screaming for help but people barely even looked up.
“Just the fact that people can do that and bystanders, they don’t do anything to help and it just upsets me,” she said. “I hope they get caught because if they don’t, they’re gonna do it again to someone else.”
Mary's Barber Shop is a family business in Waianae.
Fujii's great-aunt opened it in 1947.
Fujii learned the family trade after her mother was beaten unconscious and robbed in the 1995.
Now Fujii fears it could happen to her if this man isn't caught.
"It is so upsetting that you work so hard because I work so hard for my money and that's why I put up a struggle because he took my day's earnings.”
Fujii says she is signing up for martial arts classes in the morning.
"It’s just so traumatizing. I really hope that somebody would recognize or if they overhear a conversation that their friends had robbed Mary’s or whatever, I wish they would turn them in because,” she said. “I’m afraid that he might come back again.”
The man in his 30s, has a tan complexion, short black hair, medium build, is about 5'9 and 140 to 160 pounds.
Anyone with tips, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward.
