Trade winds return for the weekend with more large surf ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue through the afternoon. A cold front will move into Kauai and Niihau tonight, spreading clouds and showers over both islands through Saturday. Trade winds also return today through Saturday spreading windward and mountain showers to all islands. Winds shift towards a more southeasterly direction over the western islands on Monday pushing the remnants of the front northward away from the state. Land and sea breezes are forecast in a stable light wind pattern from Tuesday into Friday.
The current swell is on a steady decline and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 AM Friday. Surf heights are expected to drop down to borderline advisory levels by Friday morning, and will watch the buoy observations closely and make a decision on a need to extend the advisory with the morning forecast package.
The downward trend will be short-lived due to another large northwest swell arriving Friday night into Saturday.
