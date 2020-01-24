Trade winds return for the weekend with more large surf ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue through the afternoon. A cold front will move into Kauai and Niihau tonight, spreading clouds and showers over both islands through Saturday. Trade winds also return today through Saturday spreading windward and mountain showers to all islands. Winds shift towards a more southeasterly direction over the western islands on Monday pushing the remnants of the front northward away from the state. Land and sea breezes are forecast in a stable light wind pattern from Tuesday into Friday.