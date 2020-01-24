‘Tell me a Story’ podcast shares the incredible story of how a Honolulu man survived an atomic bomb

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly three decades, Hawaii News Now’s Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories.
Over the years, he has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and every day folks.
Hawaii News Now is excited to share some of those stories with podcast listeners in a new series called “Tell Me a Story with Jim Mendoza.”
Each "Tell Me a Story" podcast will have a different theme.
In the fourth episode, Mendoza focuses on “instinct.”
In this episode Jim shares the story of a Judo coach who teaches teenagers that a powerful tool to protect themselves is built into their bodies.
He also introduces us to a survivor of the atomic bombing of Japan who proves you can triumph over tragedy.
Jim will also catch up with a Longtime Waikiki beach boy who is thanking the emergency responders who saved his life.
Jim is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
At HNN and KGMB9, he has worked as news anchor/reporter and as sports anchor/reporter.
He attended Kailua High School and the University of Hawaii, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.
