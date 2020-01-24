Neb. trooper keeps little girl calm after accident by talking about ‘Frozen’

‘I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf’

Nebraska State Patrol trooper uses dad skills, 'Frozen' to keep little girl calm
By Ed Payne | January 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM HST - Updated January 24 at 11:52 AM

WATERLOO, Neb. (Gray News) – Don’t underestimate the power of dad skills.

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Steven Sosnowski put them to use this week when he responded to a mom and her kids whose car had slid into a ditch about 20 miles west of Omaha.

As he was getting one of the children set up in her car seat, Sosnowski noticed the girl was wearing a “Frozen” sweatshirt.

Elsa is one of the star characters of the Disney animated feature "Frozen." (Source: The Walt Disney Company)

“Is that Elsa?” he asked, trying to keep her mind off the scary scene. “I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf.”

Perking up, the little girl added, “And Kristoff and Sven.”

“Oh, I love Sven,” the trooper said as he finished getting her buckled in.

Good job, Trooper Sosnowski. Keep those dad skills sharp.

