Man sentenced to life for crash that killed 19-year-old Kauai woman

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 48-year-old man who was found guilty of causing a crash that fatally injured a 19-year-old Kauai woman in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Cody M. Safadago was convicted of manslaughter and failing to render aid last year after a circuit court judge found he was responsible for the death of Kayla Huddy-Lemm.
Trial evidence showed that Safadago’s blood alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly after he stole a pickup truck and drove the wrong way on Kuhio Highway at speeds of up to 88 miles per hour before the fatal collision.
The judge also found Safadago guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and driving without a license.
“This Defendant has proven that he cannot be in our community safely for even a single day,” stated Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. “His repeated conduct throughout his life culminated in today’s sentence. Nothing we do can bring Kayla back, but what we can do is ensure that this individual is never in a position to hurt anyone again.”
Safadago attempted to flee the scene on foot and was arrested shortly after.
