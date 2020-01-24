Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-OFFICERS-SHOT-HAWAII
Hawaii eyes closing gun loopholes, bolstering mental health
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the nation's strictest gun laws, but the killing of two Honolulu police officers by a man believed to have psychiatric issues has given new urgency to efforts to close gun control loopholes and bolster mental health treatment. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Hawaii an A- rating on its annual Gun Law Scorecard. It is among more than a dozen states enacting laws allowing police and family members to obtain a court order to take firearms from someone who poses a danger. Now state lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit lending guns to another person.
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-CLINTON
Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russia 'favorite' comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard said in her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year were based on either her own imagination or “extremely dubious conspiracy theories.” The lawsuit charges that Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton. Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is ”ridiculous.”
HAWAII COACH
New Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham ‘humbled’
HONOLULU (AP) — Former Arizona State University head football coach Todd Graham has been introduced as the next head coach at the University of Hawaii. Hawaii News Now reported that the 55-year-old coach addressed university officials, athletes, reporters and others at a news conference Wednesday. Officials say Graham has a five-year contract with a base salary of $760,000, with opportunities for bonuses. Officials say his base salary will increase to $800,000 from 2021 to 2024. Graham was hired to replace former head coach Nick Rolovich, who last week became the head football coach at Washington State University.
RECYCLING-PUBLIC RECOMMENDATIONS
Hawaii residents recommend ideas for better waste management
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Solid Waste Advisory Committee in Hawaii has proposed a plan that includes 82 waste management recommendations covering nine programs. West Hawaii Today reported that the committee also heard recommendations at a public hearing in Hilo Tuesday. Officials say the committee made recommendations including to conduct public awareness campaigns, regularly review the West Hawaii Sanitary Landfill contract and conduct more household hazardous waste collection events. Some residents also made recommendations to the committee. Officials say the next public hearing is set for Thursday at the West Hawaii Civic Center. The public can submit written comments through Feb. 4.
AP-US-3D-GUNS-LAWSUIT
Washington files multistate lawsuit to block 3D gun files
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons. His office is leading a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit that again seeks to block the Trump administration's move. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Ferguson said a previous multi-state lawsuit led a federal judge last year to strike down the administration’s earlier attempt to allow the files to be distributed. Now, Ferguson says, the federal government is pursuing formal rules that would allow such files to be made public.
HAWAII LEGISLATURE
Hawaii governor promotes proposals for working families
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige outlined a plan to boost preschool education, housing and tax relief for Hawaii's families as he delivered his annual state of the state address on Tuesday. The Democratic governor and state lawmakers jointly announced the package of proposals last week before the Legislature convened. Ige says increasing the minimum wage to $13 per hour, together with tax relief, could result in an annual cash benefit of $4,400 to each worker. On housing, he said leaders propose to build 17,000 leasehold homes on state-owned land in partnership with private developers.