Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons. His office is leading a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit that again seeks to block the Trump administration's move. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Ferguson said a previous multi-state lawsuit led a federal judge last year to strike down the administration’s earlier attempt to allow the files to be distributed. Now, Ferguson says, the federal government is pursuing formal rules that would allow such files to be made public.