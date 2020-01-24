Hula Bowl offers Warriors one last chance to play together

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Sunday’s Hula Bowl at Aloha Stadium, will mark much more then just the return of one of college footballs most iconic post season games.
The battle shaping up between Team Kai and Team 'Aina, will also offer players who left the islands to pursue their football dreams on the mainland a chance to come home.
Former Farrington Governor and now National champion, Breiden Fehoko has called the chance to end his collegiate football career where it all started in Halwawa -- a dream come true.
“Just to get out here and get a chance to compete in-front of my homestate is a blessing,” said Fehoko following Thursday’s practice.
The LSU Tigers throttled Clemson 42-25 in the College Football National championship game earlier this month.
Fehoko helped anchor a defensive line that slowed down a Clemson offense averaging 40 points a game.
“It was awesome and it was a blessing to be National Champion,” said Fehoko. “Just as an athlete to win a championship, means a lot, but to be at the top of the mountain as a college football player I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
The game will feature six former University of Hawaii Warriors in the game.
Middle linebacker Solomon Matautia, defensive back Ikem Okeke, running back Dayton Furuta, receivers Jason-Matthew Sharsh, Jojo Ward, and defensive end Kaimana Padello.
Their participation in the Hula Bowl allows the former Warriors one last chance to play together while representing Hawaii and the state.
“Its exciting, I’m thankful to be here,” said Sharsh. “To be able to show myself along with the University of Hawaii, before we came out here we would message everyday, an we can’t wait in this last game to represent Hawaii like how we did this past season.”
The Newsweek Hula Bowl will kick-off at 5:30 P.M. at Aloha Stadium and will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.