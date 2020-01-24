HNN Forecast: Series of large NW swells; trade winds return for the Lunar New Year

High surf alerts and a small craft advisory is up due to active Pacific storms well to the north bringing up our surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up through next week due a series of large northwest swells evolving from the progressive pattern over the northern Pacific. A gradual downward trend will begin through the day, surf will hold above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The downward trend will be short-lived due to another large northwest swell arriving Friday night into Saturday. Another large northwest swell will be possible by next Wednesday as a gale develops over the far northwest Pacific this weekend. Large surf will continue along north and west facing shores each day through next week, due to a series of northwest swells. The first and largest in the series of the swells will begin to fill in late tonight and build through the day Saturday and peak late Saturday into Saturday night well above warning levels. Surf will then gradually lower Sunday through Monday, likely dropping below advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. Back to back northwest swells will then likely bring advisory level surf for the second half of next week, beginning on Wednesday. Small surf will continue along south facing shores as background swells move through this weekend and next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day.