HNN Forecast: Series of large NW swells; trade winds return for the Lunar New Year

What a beautiful week it has been! This week: A drier air mass, lighter winds, and a stable air mass are all to thank for this weather. We are definitely the envy of the nation with this gorgeous weather. Afternoon highs have been climbing just above 80 in many spots and overnight lows have been diving into the 60s. It will be a little warmer at night with some more clouds and winds picking up.
This week we’ve been seeing variable winds that have been on the slower end. Also cloud buildups with isolated light interior showers possible each afternoon followed by overnight clearing across most islands. One exception will occur over the southeast slopes of the Big Island where a slight increase in clouds and showers remains in the forecast through Saturday. A weak front stalling near Kauai on Saturday morning will increase clouds and showers over the Garden Isle through Saturday afternoon. Moderate trade winds will return through the weekend along with slight increases to windward and mountain showers. Overall, it will be a pleasant weekend for the Lunar New Year with some “lucky trade wind weather” that is stable and fairly nice. Winds will decrease and veer southeasterly in a dry land and sea breeze pattern for the first half of next week. And then some models do show another front by the end of next week that may bring up our chances for rain next Friday and next weekend. Stay tuned.
High surf alerts and a small craft advisory is up due to active Pacific storms well to the north bringing up our surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up through next week due a series of large northwest swells evolving from the progressive pattern over the northern Pacific. A gradual downward trend will begin through the day, surf will hold above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The downward trend will be short-lived due to another large northwest swell arriving Friday night into Saturday. Another large northwest swell will be possible by next Wednesday as a gale develops over the far northwest Pacific this weekend. Large surf will continue along north and west facing shores each day through next week, due to a series of northwest swells. The first and largest in the series of the swells will begin to fill in late tonight and build through the day Saturday and peak late Saturday into Saturday night well above warning levels. Surf will then gradually lower Sunday through Monday, likely dropping below advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. Back to back northwest swells will then likely bring advisory level surf for the second half of next week, beginning on Wednesday. Small surf will continue along south facing shores as background swells move through this weekend and next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
