Candlelight vigil planned for Officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed in the line of duty
Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama was fatally shot in a violent rampage near Diamond Head on Sunday, Jan. 19. (Source:)
By HNN Staff | January 24, 2020 at 8:23 AM HST - Updated January 24 at 8:25 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil will be held next week in remembrance of Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed in the line of duty.

Family and friends have organized the vigil, which will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Sandy Beach — east driveway — in East Oahu.

It will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

Kalama, who was 34, was a nine-year veteran of HPD when he was fatally shot.

He leaves behind a wife, a teenage son, and a legacy of community service.

Meanwhile, friends and family of the other officer who was killed — Officer Tiffany Enriquez — say a celebration of life will be held next Thursday, Jan. 30 at Diamond Head Memorial Park.

It will take place at 10 a.m.

