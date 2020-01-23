70-year-old Hawaii Island motorcyclist killed in Highway 130 crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old Hawaii Island man died in a crash on Highway 130 Wednesday morning.
He was identified as Nolan Remmers of Pahoa.
Police say around 9:30 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet attempted to turn left from Makuu Drive onto Highway 130.
The van failed to yield to a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle that was north-bound and the two collided. The motorcycle crashed into the passenger’s side of the van.
Remmers was identified as the driver of the motorcycle. He died at the Hilo Medical Center.
The passenger of the van, a 75-year-old Keaau man was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police believe inattention and misjudgment are factors in the crash.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.