Warning-level surf rolling in along north, west shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of northwest swells will keep surf at dangerously large levels through next week, forecasters say.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service extended a high surf warning until 6 a.m. Friday for north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Molokai, for north-facing shores of Maui and for west-facing shores of the Big Island.
Forecasters said surf could reach up to 35 feet in some spots.
Surf is expected to peak on Thursday, followed by a gradual downward trend. However, another large swell is expected to arrive by Friday night.
Beachgoers are urged to take caution as strong breaking waves can be dangerous.
