Wanted Wednesday: Man arrested for forgery, theft violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wade Lapinig is featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday segment.
According to CrimeStoppers, Lapinig violated terms of his HOPE probation, and is wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant.
He was put on probation after he was arrested in 2013 for cashing a forged check at the Bank of Hawaii in Waipahu.
Lapinig was booked for second-degree forgery and theft.
He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent Honolulu and Waianae.
The 39-year-old is 5′ 6″ tall, about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
To submit a tip on his whereabouts, click here or call 955-8300.
