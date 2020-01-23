Wanted Wednesday: Man arrested for forgery, theft violates probation

Wade Lapinig is wanted by police and Honolulu CrimeStoppers. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | January 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM HST - Updated January 22 at 4:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wade Lapinig is featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday segment.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lapinig violated terms of his HOPE probation, and is wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant.

He was put on probation after he was arrested in 2013 for cashing a forged check at the Bank of Hawaii in Waipahu.

Lapinig was booked for second-degree forgery and theft.

He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent Honolulu and Waianae.

The 39-year-old is 5′ 6″ tall, about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

To submit a tip on his whereabouts, click here or call 955-8300.

