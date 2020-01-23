'Shell shock’: As residents return to Diamond Head, coping with memories among challenges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three days after triple-murder suspect Jerry Hanel torched his neighborhood in a hail of gunfire, resident Gisela King returned to the home where she was stabbed.
The area is now a vacant lot filled with nothing but ash.
King is a survivor from Sunday’s rampage. She was stabbed multiple times by Hanel before her neighbors rescued her.
Her neighbor Russell Freeman said they are grateful to be alive.
“My neighbors are kind of in shell shock,” said Stephany Sofos. “They’re reeling and a lot of them are homeless and a lot of those houses have been in families for years.”
Sofos went live on her Facebook during Hanel’s rampage. She wanted to document what she thought was her final moments.
“I felt that I could have died and I wanted my family and friends to know what was happening,” Sofos said.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Sondra Leiggi Brandon said, “No two people experience a traumatic event in the same way.”
"Some of the things they might experience are intrusive memories, where they’ll have flashbacks, upsetting dreams, nightmares where they can even re-experience the trauma,” said Brandon.
Nessie Cruz hid in her friend’s closet and prayed until a police officer came to her rescue.
"The first day I couldn’t sleep at all. The second day, I was trying but any kind of noise, it’s scary for me,” Cruz said.
Cruz and Sofos said they are forever grateful for the first responders that day who guided them to safety.
"This one man not only killed the officers and he killed his landlady, but he killed the soul of my neighborhood,” said Sofos.
