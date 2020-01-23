PHOTOS: Face of Diamond Head neighborhood forever altered in violent rampage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are slowly returning to a historic Diamond Head community where a 69-year-old suspect is accused of killing three people, including two police officers, before setting a fire that burned five homes to the ground.
Those who live in the area say they’re struggling to cope with the emotional toll of the tragedy.
“My neighbors are kind of in shell shock,” said resident Stephany Sofos. “They’re reeling and a lot of them are homeless and a lot of those houses have been in families for years.”
