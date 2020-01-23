Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-OFFICERS-SHOT-HAWAII
Hawaii eyes closing gun loopholes, bolstering mental health
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the nation's strictest gun laws, but the killing of two Honolulu police officers by a man believed to have psychiatric issues has given new urgency to efforts to close gun control loopholes and bolster mental health treatment. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Hawaii an A- rating on its annual Gun Law Scorecard. It is among more than a dozen states enacting laws allowing police and family members to obtain a court order to take firearms from someone who poses a danger. Now state lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit lending guns to another person.
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-CLINTON
Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over Russia 'favorite' comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over an interview in which Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians.” Gabbard said in her lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that Clinton's comments in a podcast last year were based on either her own imagination or “extremely dubious conspiracy theories.” The lawsuit charges that Clinton “reserves a special hatred and animosity for Tulsi” because Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders over Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary campaign and never endorsed Clinton. Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is ”ridiculous.”
HAWAII LEGISLATURE
Hawaii governor promotes proposals for working families
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige outlined a plan to boost preschool education, housing and tax relief for Hawaii's families as he delivered his annual state of the state address on Tuesday. The Democratic governor and state lawmakers jointly announced the package of proposals last week before the Legislature convened. Ige says increasing the minimum wage to $13 per hour, together with tax relief, could result in an annual cash benefit of $4,400 to each worker. On housing, he said leaders propose to build 17,000 leasehold homes on state-owned land in partnership with private developers.
DUI VEHICLE TOW LAW
Police: 5 vehicles towed under new DUI tow law in Maui
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii authorities have confirmed five vehicles were towed under a new Maui County law allowing police to tow vehicles of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Maui News reported Tuesday that the Maui Police Department began implementing the law Friday and the first vehicle was towed in Lahaina following a DUI arrest just after midnight. Police say there were eight DUI arrests and five towed vehicles over the weekend. Maui County Council passed the DUI tow regulation and Mayor Michael Victorino signed it into law in December. Authorities say Maui police officers have made 39 impaired-driving arrests this year as of Sunday.
KAUAI HOSPITAL DONATION
Hawaii hospital gets near $3M donation for facility upgrades
LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii hospital has received a donation of $2.75 million toward its emergency department and trauma fundraising campaign. The Garden Island reported Tuesday that husband and wife Peter Stengaard and Jennifer Gross donated to the Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue, one of three hospitals on Kauai. Hospital officials say about $4.3 million has been raised toward their $5 million campaign goal to upgrade its facility. That includes building two trauma resuscitation suites and converting semi-private observation bays into private treatment exam rooms. Stengaard says the family is committed to investing in the community through their William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation.
SOLAR ENERGY-INCREASE
Hawaiian Electric says solar power capacity grew in 2019
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Co. says it had a 21% increase in solar energy production capacity in 2019. West Hawaii Today reported the company says its solar capacity increased to 902 cumulative installed megawatts in 2019 from 745 megawatts in 2018. The company credited the increase to the completion of several grid-scale projects, along with thousands of new solar systems on rooftops. Residents who installed rooftop systems on Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai rose from 74,331 in 2018 to 77,801 in 2019. The company says an estimated 3.5 million solar panels now produce electricity on the company’s five grids.