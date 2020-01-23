Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has some of the nation's strictest gun laws, but the killing of two Honolulu police officers by a man believed to have psychiatric issues has given new urgency to efforts to close gun control loopholes and bolster mental health treatment. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Hawaii an A- rating on its annual Gun Law Scorecard. It is among more than a dozen states enacting laws allowing police and family members to obtain a court order to take firearms from someone who poses a danger. Now state lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit lending guns to another person.