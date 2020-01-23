HNN Forecast: Light winds through Friday and a series of large NW swells; trade winds return for the Lunar New Year

What a beautiful week it has been! A drier air mass, lighter winds, and a stable air mass are all to thank for this weather. We are definitely the envy of the nation with this gorgeous weather. Afternoon highs have been climbing just above 80 in many spots and overnight lows have been diving into the 60s and upper 50s.
Variable winds will continue over most of the islands through Friday afternoon. Cloud buildups with isolated light interior showers possible each afternoon followed by overnight clearing across most islands. One exception will occur over the southeast slopes of the Big Island where a slight increase in clouds and showers remains in the forecast through Friday. A weak front stalling near Kauai on Friday afternoon will increase clouds and showers over the Garden Isle through Saturday. Moderate trade winds will return from Friday afternoon through the weekend along with slight increases to windward and mountain showers. Winds will decrease and veer southeasterly in a dry land and sea breeze pattern for the first half of next week.
High surf alerts and a small craft advisory is up due to active Pacific storms well to the north brining up our surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up through next week due a series of large northwest swells evolving from the progressive pattern over the northern Pacific. A gradual downward trend will begin through the day, surf will hold above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The downward trend will be short-lived due to another large northwest swell arriving Friday night into Saturday. Another large northwest swell will be possible by next Wednesday as a gale develops over the far northwest Pacific this weekend.
Overall,the NWS doesn’t have any concerning weather alerts up with this stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue over most of the state through tomorrow afternoon. Expect clouds and isolated light interior showers each afternoon, though the Big Island will experience an increase in showers as an area of shallow moisture moves up from the southeast. A weak front will stall near Kauai Friday night, bringing an increase in clouds and showers for the northern end of the island chain into Saturday. Moderate trade winds will return for the weekend, then decrease and veer southeasterly early next week.
Have a beautiful week. Spread aloha.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year! And Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the rat!
