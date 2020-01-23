Forecast: Light winds and XL surf persist today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Variable winds will continue over most of the islands through Friday afternoon. Cloud buildups with isolated light interior showers possible each afternoon followed by overnight clearing across most islands. One exception will occur over the southeast slopes of the Big Island where a slight increase in clouds and showers remains in the forecast through Friday. A weak front stalling near Kauai on Friday afternoon will increase clouds and showers over the Garden Isle through Saturday. Moderate trade winds will return from Friday afternoon through the weekend along with slight increases to windward and mountain showers. Winds will decrease and veer southeasterly in a dry land and sea breeze pattern for the first half of next week.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up through next week due a series of large northwest swells evolving from the progressive pattern over the northern Pacific. A gradual downward trend will begin through the day, surf will hold above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores. The downward trend will be short-lived due to another large northwest swell arriving Friday night into Saturday. Another large northwest swell will be possible by next Wednesday as a gale develops over the far northwest Pacific this weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.