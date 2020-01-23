Forecast: Light winds and XL surf persist today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Variable winds will continue over most of the islands through Friday afternoon. Cloud buildups with isolated light interior showers possible each afternoon followed by overnight clearing across most islands. One exception will occur over the southeast slopes of the Big Island where a slight increase in clouds and showers remains in the forecast through Friday. A weak front stalling near Kauai on Friday afternoon will increase clouds and showers over the Garden Isle through Saturday. Moderate trade winds will return from Friday afternoon through the weekend along with slight increases to windward and mountain showers. Winds will decrease and veer southeasterly in a dry land and sea breeze pattern for the first half of next week.