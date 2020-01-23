Family pastor on slain officer: ‘He was a quiet hero’ who found a calling at HPD

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Officer Kaulike Kalama enjoyed the beach, playing video games and paintball.
But above all, Pastor Wayne Surface says, the 34-year-old was a family man.
“He was a great father, a great husband, a great brother, a great son and most of all a great friend," said Surface, the senior pastor at Ohana Baptist Church in Mapunapuna and spokesman for the family.
Kalama, a nine-year veteran of the force, and Officer Tiffany Enriquez were fatally shot Sunday in an ambush in the Diamond Head area.
Kalama’s family selected photos of the fallen officer to share with the media and they show him in his element ― with family at the beach or at large gatherings.
Surface said police work was Kalama’s calling.
“Being involved in that community, and serving the City and County of Honolulu ... was just who he was,” Surface said.
He added that while Kalama’s family is devastated, they’re leaning on each other for support.
“They want to thank the officers in District 6 and 7, where he served and that were there that day and the way they handled everything,” Surface said, adding that there’s been an overwhelming outpouring of support from fellow officers, EMS, HFD, and the community.
Services for Kaulike have not been set yet.
The services for Enriquez are set for Jan. 30 at Diamond head memorial.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.