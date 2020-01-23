Elderly women targeted in 2 violent robberies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating two violent purse snatchings this week in the urban core.
The first incident happened about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, when a 73-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop on Keeaumoku Avenue near Kinau Street.
Police said a teenager or young man snatched her bag and dragged her to the ground. She suffered an injury to her elbow.
The second incident happened at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, when two juvenile males allegedly beat up a 71-year-old woman at a bus stop near the intersection of Liliha and Kuakini streets.
They then grabbed her purse before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered injuries to her face, hip, hands and shoulder.
No arrests have been made in either case.
