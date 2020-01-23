California man, 71, dies in waters off Ko Olina

KO OLINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor who ran into trouble in waters off Ko Olina on Wednesday has died, Honolulu police said.
First responders arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m. to Lagoon 4.
According to Emergency Medical Services, the 71-year-old man was on a boogie board when he got into trouble.
Bystanders brought him to shore, where lifeguards and paramedics performed lifesaving measures.
EMS rushed him to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
