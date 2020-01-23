Big Island police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

KALAPANA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on the Big Island believe alcohol and inattention were factors in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 137 on Wednesday night.
Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m.
Authorities said a man was walking along the highway near the Pahoa-Kalapana Road intersection when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
A negligent homicide investigation is underway.
Police ask that anyone who has further information to call (808) 961-2339.
This is the third traffic death on the Big Island this year compared to two at the same time last year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.