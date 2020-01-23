Among the fundraisers for families of the fallen: A concert by ‘Hawaii’s Finest’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local music groups are coming together in the latest benefit for families of fallen officers Kaulike Kalama and Tiffany Enriquez.

The clothing and apparel company Hawaii’s Finest is putting together a concert on Jan. 31 at the Republik. Groups set to perform include Maoli, B.E.T and Kapena.

All proceeds will be donated to the families of Enriquez and Kalama. Pre-sale tickets are going for $25. They’re also available at the door for $35.

The UFC Gym by BJ Penn will also be having a special fundraiser honoring Enriquez, who was a prized bodybuilder.

At all UFC Gym locations on Feb. 1, they will hold a special workout in her honor beginning at 9 a.m.

Donations are suggested for both members and guests.

[ You can find information on other fundraisers and verified GoFundMe accounts here. ]

