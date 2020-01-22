Traveling soon? Time’s running out to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Is your driver’s license REAL ID-compliant with a gold star? If not, time’s running out to update it. Otherwise, you could run into problems while trying to fly.
By Oct. 1 of this year, the federal government will require a star symbol on all IDs used for federal purposes, including travel through airports. That means if you use your Hawaii state ID or driver’s license as your form of identification when passing through TSA, you may have to update it or make sure to have your passport handy instead.
Congress enacted the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks.
It created a minimum universal security standard for several types of identification, and the new REAL ID-compliant Hawaii driver license or state ID meets these new standards.
A REAL ID-compliant license or state ID is needed to: board domestic commercial flights; enter a military base; and/or enter a federal facility that requires federally-acceptable identification.
Counties across the state have been transferred over to the "star" template for IDs since January of 2018.
To get a REAL ID, you must apply in person at a Driver Licensing Center or on Oahu you can head to one of the four Satellite City Halls that offer select driver licensing services (Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge & Windward City).
On Oahu, appointments can also be made at AlohaQ.org. You will need to bring the following documents:
- One proof of identify – original birth certificate or valid U.S. passport
- One proof of Social Security – Social Security card or W2
- Two proofs of physical Hawaii address (all documents must be in current legal name)
Keep in mind, if your name does not match, you must provide proof of legal name change.
Officials say residents who received their driver’s license or state ID after February of 2014 can request a duplicate card online, if they’re on Oahu, or in person rather than apply for an all new card with the Real ID star marking.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.