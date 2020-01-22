Sources: Victim shot in the head following argument at a Salt Lake park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an argument at a Salt Lake area park that ended with gunfire.
Police sources say a witness heard an argument between people in two vehicles on Monday around 5:15 p.m. at Ala Puumalu Park near Salt Lake.
The argument escalated and shots were fired. Sources said one victim was apparently shot in the head.
The vehicles then fled and it was reported that a victim was dropped off at Kaiser Moanalua with a gunshot wound. No official word on that victim’s condition.
Police have launched an attempted murder investigation. So far, the suspects are unknown.
This story may be updated.
