Officer Kaulike Kalama remembered: ‘A good friend to all who knew him’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officer Kaulika Kalama, affectionately known as “KK,” was a nine-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department when he was fatally shot.
He leaves behind a wife, a teenage son, and a legacy of community service.
“Kaulike was loved and respected by those who knew him and he will be greatly missed,” his family said, in a statement.
“He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother and a good friend to all who knew him.”
Kalama, who was 34, was assigned to east Honolulu and often picked up extra shifts to help his family cover expenses. Above all, his friends and family said, he was honored to be one of Honolulu’s finest.
Kalama graduated from McKinley High in 2003.
In a statement, the family expressed their condolences to the family of Officer Tiffany Enriquez, who was also killed in the violent rampage at a Diamond Head home.
“We grieve for them and their great loss. They are in our daily prayers during this painful time,” the family said.
