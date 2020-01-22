Candles and memories shine bright at a vigil honoring HPD’s 2 fallen officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends of Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany Enriquez, who was killed in the line of duty in Diamond Head on Sunday, organized a candlelight vigil in Waikiki on Tuesday.
Many people there also knew Officer Kaulike Kalama, who was also murdered.
Enriquez’s boyfriend, who is also an HPD officer, said they are all grieving together.
“It's crazy how we got the community support along with my blue ‘ohana,” said Jonathan Daniel Baba.
Officer Baba shared details of his final goodbye with Officer Enriquez.
"She knocked on the door and she was like, ‘Babe, I gatta go, the district is boiling up, they need me.’ And then she said, ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘I love you. I’ll see you later, at the end of watch,” Baba said.
Hundreds gathered at Kaimana Beach Tuesday evening to show their support.
Enriquez’s daughter Jazmyn said it’s a small fraction of the amount of people who have reached out to them over the past few days.
"I want her to understand and know that she's loved by so, so many people," Jazmyn said.
Family from across the country flew in to be together, including Enriquez’s oldest daughter Teiya.
"It's gonna be hard waking up in the morning and not getting a phone call,” she said. “But I know we'll see her again. And in the meantime, she'll be looking down on us and she'll be protecting us and guiding us."
Teiya said her mom was a wonderful grandmother to her son Matthew and wishes she could be there to meet her baby girl on the way.
The youngest, 11-year-old Triniti, says her mom will always be her hero.
"She was strong, she was fearless, and she loved us very much,” said Triniti.
John Enriquez was with Officer Enriquez for 23 years. They were married for 17 of those years and had three daughters. He calls her his best friend.
"My kids said it best, it's a testament to who she is as a mother, as a human, and as a police officer," John Enriquez said.
The 38-year-old served the Waikiki district and is the first woman officer at HPD to have been killed in the line of duty.
Her family says they are leaning on their faith for understanding and the community to help pull them through.
"I know she's watching down over us right now. God needed an angel. He needed the strongest angel ever and He needed her," Jazmyn said.
The wife and 14-year-old son of Kaulike Kalama, the other fallen officer, said he was a loving husband, father, son, and brother and a good friend to all who knew him.
They said they grieve for the Enriquez family and pray for them every day.
