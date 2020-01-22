Kauai military site named as fourth possible site for $1.9B ballistic missile radar

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has confirmed the Missile Defense Agency has added a fourth site, the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands on Kauai’s west coast, to its list of potential sites for a $1.9 billion high powered ballistic missile radar.
As mandated by Congress, there were previously three sites being studied for the radar. Two sites are at the U.S. Army’s Kahuku Training Area, and on Kuaokala Ridge at Kaena point, which is mostly State land adjacent to the U.S. Air Force Kaena Point Satellite Tracking Station.
The flat facing radar would be 80 to 90 ft. tall and about 50 feet wide. The site would be 50 to 80 acres with 100 acres for construction.
“In coordination with INDOPACOM, MDA is currently revisiting the viability of fielding the Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii (HDR-H) on Department of Defense property at PMRF. In October 2019, MDA began conducting analyses and studies at PMRF locations not previously explored in the siting analysis,” said Heather Reed Cavaliere, Missile Defense Agency Team Lead, Public Affairs in an email to Hawaii News Now.
The Missile Defense Agency says it expects to pick a suitable site in March-April 2020.
“If a suitable site at PMRF is identified, it will be incorporated into the HDR-H EIS for full analysis along with existing candidate sites on O’ahu,” said Cavaliere.
“We are in conversation with MDA on the suitability of PMRF as a possible HDR-H site. If deemed viable, we expect PMRF to be included in the overall EIS effort,” said Captain Tim Young, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility in a statement to Hawaii News Now.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami was one of the stakeholders recently notified by the military of the PMRF site.
“It is our understanding that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency has been conducting preliminary studies to determine whether there is a suitable site on PMRF for a high-powered ballistic missile defense radar as mandated by Congress. PMRF has not yet been included in the MDA’s Environmental Impact Statement for the project, therefore we do not have enough information on how a potential radar could affect our island’s environment and community. We look forward to discussions with MDA officials and will continue to follow the development of MDA’s studies and public outreach opportunities should PMRF be officially included in the project’s EIS,” said Kawakami in a statement to Hawaii News Now.
The timeline for the project has been delayed. The military expects construction in 2023 rather than completion that year because of topography challenges at the three previously proposed locations on Oahu. There are also cultural and historic sites at each location including the Mokaena heiau at Kuokala Ridge at Kaena Point and World War II-era sites at the Kahuku Training Area.
The Missile Defense Agency also determined that one its Kahuku sites called “KTA2” had significant cost, schedule and mission impacts to its existing Navy Research Laboratory facility so it’s no longer considered a suitable site. Construction for the radar is expected to last three to five years.
Both a state lawmaker and a community activist previously told HNN that protests were being planned because of concerns over Hawaiian cultural sites, but they didn’t have details.
The Department of Defense believes a radar should be built in the Pacific to improve missile tracking and help discriminate between real missiles and decoys.
“Since 2017, North Korea completed several tests of ballistic missiles with ranges deemed capable of reaching Hawaii. Once built, the HDR-H will provide enhanced capability and efficiency to the Missile Defense System against such emerging threats resulting in increased protection for the state of Hawaii,” said Cavaliere.
