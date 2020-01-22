Kauai military site named as fourth possible site for $1.9B ballistic missile radar

“It is our understanding that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency has been conducting preliminary studies to determine whether there is a suitable site on PMRF for a high-powered ballistic missile defense radar as mandated by Congress. PMRF has not yet been included in the MDA’s Environmental Impact Statement for the project, therefore we do not have enough information on how a potential radar could affect our island’s environment and community. We look forward to discussions with MDA officials and will continue to follow the development of MDA’s studies and public outreach opportunities should PMRF be officially included in the project’s EIS,” said Kawakami in a statement to Hawaii News Now.